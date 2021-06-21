2012 Jeep Patriot

$9,850 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 5 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7389167

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Slate Grey Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 149,567 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Mechanical Four Wheel Drive full size spare tire Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire P215/60R17 all-season touring BSW tires Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Tow Wiring Harness Mineral Grey Metallic 2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD) SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start autostick 26E NORTH CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine continuously variable transaxle 115-volt aux pwr outlet air cond body-colour door handles body-colour liftgate applique deep tint sunscreen glass driver seat height adjuster ... DARK SLATE GREY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS NORTH ALL SEASON GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P215/60R17 all-season touring BSW tires fog lamps heated front seats leather wrapped steering wheel steering wheel mounted audio controls (w/DAV or DAW-inc: remote start) SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription remote USB port Uconnect hands-free communication w/voice command auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone

