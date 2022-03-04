Menu
2012 Jeep Patriot

152,142 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2012 Jeep Patriot

2012 Jeep Patriot

LIMITED 4 X 4

2012 Jeep Patriot

LIMITED 4 X 4

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,142KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8563442
  Stock #: P20445
  VIN: 1C4NJRCB0CD620445

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P20445
  • Mileage 152,142 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Requires Subscription

