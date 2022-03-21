2012 Jeep Wrangler

$26,800 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 4 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8752745

8752745 Stock #: 99703

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black/Dark Saddle Interior

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 130,424 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer remote start Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 3.21 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Targa Roof Conventional Spare Tire BRIGHT WHITE ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED (STD) 3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD) P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD) 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start hill descent control CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag 24G SAHARA CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 18" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class II receiver hitch trailer sway damping 4-pin trailer tow wiring BLACK/DARK SADDLE INTERIOR LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS -inc: heated front seats

