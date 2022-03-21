$26,800+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
130,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8752745
- Stock #: 99703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Dark Saddle Interior
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,424 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, 4WD 4dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Axle Ratio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT WHITE
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED (STD)
3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD)
P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start hill descent control
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag
24G SAHARA CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
18" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class II receiver hitch trailer sway damping 4-pin trailer tow wiring
BLACK/DARK SADDLE INTERIOR LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS -inc: heated front seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3