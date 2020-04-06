Menu
2012 Lexus RX 350

AWD - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - NAVIGATION

2012 Lexus RX 350

AWD - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - NAVIGATION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$21,483

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4850862
  • Stock #: 144783
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA2CC144783
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

REVERSE CAMERA - EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION



For the safety and well being of our valued customers and staff we will now be open by appointment only. Auto Connection is committed to maintaining a safe, sanitary space, and recommended social distancing measures.



AWD

Leather Interior

Heated and Cooling Seats

Lexus Remote Touch System

Navigation System

Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors

Moonroof

19" Alloy Wheels

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling w/ Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

10-Way Power Front Seat's w/ Power Lumbar and Memory Seat Settings

Power Hatch

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls

Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Homelink Garage Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Tow Package

3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle" by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

