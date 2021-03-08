Menu
2012 Lincoln Navigator

172,877 KM

Details Description Features

$20,368

+ tax & licensing
$20,368

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2012 Lincoln Navigator

2012 Lincoln Navigator

L L 4x4 - LEATHER - NAV - EXCELLENT CONDITION

2012 Lincoln Navigator

L L 4x4 - LEATHER - NAV - EXCELLENT CONDITION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$20,368

+ taxes & licensing

172,877KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6645152
  Stock #: L06498
  VIN: 5LMJJ3J52CEL06498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,877 KM

Vehicle Description

REVERSE CAMERA - MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH



LINCOLN NAVIGATOR L

-33.5-gallon fuel tank

-42.6 cu. ft. of cargo space behind the 3rd-row seat

-Cargo Management System



Other Features Include:

4X4

5.4L V8 Engine Producing 310HP and 365lb/ft Torque

Leather Seats

Leather Steering Wheel

Leather Shift Knob

Heated Front & Rear Seat

Cooling Front Seats

Single Moonroof

Reverse Camera

Parking sensors

Navigation System

Premium Audio

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling & Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary & USB Input

Power Hatch

Power Drivers & Power Passenger Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Power Steering Wheel

Memory Seat Settings

Power Folding Seats

Power Pedals

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Rear Super Console

Front and Rear Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Cruise Control

Garage Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Automatic Running Boards

20 Chrome Wheels

Traction & Stability Control

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle" by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

