2012 Lincoln Navigator

306-373-8800 EXT.1
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
REVERSE CAMERA - MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH
LINCOLN NAVIGATOR L
-33.5-gallon fuel tank
-42.6 cu. ft. of cargo space behind the 3rd-row seat
-Cargo Management System
Other Features Include:
4X4
5.4L V8 Engine Producing 310HP and 365lb/ft Torque
Leather Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather Shift Knob
Heated Front & Rear Seat
Cooling Front Seats
Single Moonroof
Reverse Camera
Parking sensors
Navigation System
Premium Audio
Bluetooth Hands Free Calling & Audio Streaming
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Input
Power Hatch
Power Drivers & Power Passenger Seat w/ Power Lumbar
Power Steering Wheel
Memory Seat Settings
Power Folding Seats
Power Pedals
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Super Console
Front and Rear Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control
Cruise Control
Garage Opener
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
Automatic Running Boards
20 Chrome Wheels
Traction & Stability Control
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle" by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
