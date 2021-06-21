2012 Mazda CX-9

- Listing ID: 7429661
- Stock #: P52846
- VIN: JM3TB3DA6C0352846
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Stock #
P52846
-
Mileage
131,730 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.