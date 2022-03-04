$19,800+ tax & licensing
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350
Location
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
126,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8520062
- Stock #: F6409A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,655 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Purpose, 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350, 7-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.5L/213
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
