Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

126,655 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

126,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8520062
  • Stock #: F6409A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Purpose, 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350, 7-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.5L/213

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2015 Ford Expedition...
 107,697 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Limited
 77,684 KM
$60,800 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 200 LX...
 36,021 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory