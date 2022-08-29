Menu
2012 Nissan Frontier

52,772 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2012 Nissan Frontier

2012 Nissan Frontier

SV

2012 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

52,772KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9116761
  Stock #: 99736A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 99736A
  • Mileage 52,772 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD King Cab SWB Auto SV, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 4.0L/

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

