$18,997
+ taxes & licensing
Full Throttle Sports and Leisure
306-244-7878
2012 Nissan Murano
LE
133,737KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9094873
- Stock #: FT1302
- VIN: JN8AZ1MW3CW220057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 133,737 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED!! This vehicle comes with a courtesy 1 Year/Unlimited KM Powertrain Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.
Financing is available on this vehicle! Own this for as low as $160 weekly for 36 months! Inquire today for great interest rates and terms, on approved credit.
All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.
Dealer License Number #332702
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Were open Monday through Friday, 9am to 6pm. Closed on Stat Holidays.
Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/
Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $110/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all.
Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!
Any finance payments quoted in ads are calculated with $0 down payment, at an average of 7.99% interest, on approved credit including a $399 taxable lender fee. In-house financing is not offered or available, all financing it is done through various licensed lenders and financial institutions. Rates, fees and payments subject to change, depending on personal credit and approvals.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
