$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 RAM 1500
SLT
2012 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
307,592KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RD7LT0CS147865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P47865
- Mileage 307,592 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre
2012 RAM 1500 SLT 307,592 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 XLT CREW 4 X 4 ONLY 168K.... NO RUST! 168,258 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 224,684 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Email Mid City Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2012 RAM 1500