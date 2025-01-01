$14,995+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie Longhorn
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT3161
- Mileage 297,517 KM
Vehicle Description
SK VIN: 1C6RD7PTXCS105133 Platinum Auto Sport
**LOADED LARAMIE LONGHORN TRIM
**PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER SEATS
**POWER SEATS
**SUN ROOF
**HEATED SEATS
**COOLED SEATS
**ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM
**BACK UP CAMERA
Looking for a rugged
fully loaded pickup truck with bold styling and luxury touches? This 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD Crew Cab is now available AS-IS at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
this truck blends powerful performance with upscale Western-inspired design. With a 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine
or weekend adventures across Saskatchewan.
AS-IS Sale Disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. It may require mechanical work and is not covered under warranty. Prospective buyers are encouraged to inspect and test the vehicle prior to purchase.
Key Features of the 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD Crew Cab:
5.7L HEMI® V8 engine producing 390 horsepower and 407 lb-ft of torque
6-speed automatic transmission for smooth power delivery
4WD (Four-Wheel Drive) for off-road capability and year-round traction
Crew Cab configuration with spacious rear seating and premium trim
Laramie Longhorn Edition featuring:
Unique two-tone interior accents
Western-style premium brown leather seats with detailed embroidery
Woodgrain interior trim with leather-wrapped dash and door panels
Heated and ventilated front seats + heated rear seats
Heated steering wheel for cold Saskatchewan mornings
Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory settings
Uconnect® infotainment system with touchscreen display
Navigation system for easy highway and city travel
Alpine® premium sound system with subwoofer for crystal-clear audio
Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized cabin comfort
Remote start and keyless entry for convenience
Rearview camera with parking sensors for easy maneuvering
Power-sliding rear window and sunroof
Spray-in bedliner and tow package for work and hauling
20-inch chrome-clad wheels with all-terrain tires
Chrome side steps
and bumpers for a bold finish
Fold-flat rear load floor storage system for added utility
Mileage: 297
517 km
Why Choose the 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn AS-IS?
This truck is a rare find for drivers who appreciate luxury inside and muscle under the hood. The Laramie Longhorn trim delivers true craftsmanship and comfort
it's an excellent value for someone looking to save and doesn't mind putting in a bit of extra care.
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
no matter your financial situation.
Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Don't miss this opportunity to own a 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD Crew Cab AS-IS a luxury truck with rugged roots and premium features throughout. Call now or visit our Saskatoon dealership to see it in person and explore our flexible in-house financing options.
Platinum Auto Sport Your trusted in-house financing dealership in Saskatoon
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/RAM-1500-2012-id12094137.html
