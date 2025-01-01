Menu
SK VIN: 1C6RD7PTXCS105133 Platinum Auto Sport **LOADED LARAMIE LONGHORN TRIM **PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER SEATS **POWER SEATS **SUN ROOF **HEATED SEATS **COOLED SEATS **ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM **BACK UP CAMERA Looking for a rugged, fully loaded pickup truck with bold styling and luxury touches? This 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD Crew Cab is now available AS-IS at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, this truck blends powerful performance with upscale Western-inspired design. With a 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine, it's ideal for work or weekend adventures across Saskatchewan. AS-IS Sale Disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. It may require mechanical work and is not covered under warranty. Prospective buyers are encouraged to inspect and test the vehicle prior to purchase. Key Features of the 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD Crew Cab: 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine producing 390 horsepower and 407 lb-ft of torque 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth power delivery 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive) for off-road capability and year-round traction Crew Cab configuration with spacious rear seating and premium trim Laramie Longhorn Edition featuring: Unique two-tone interior accents Western-style premium brown leather seats with detailed embroidery Woodgrain interior trim with leather-wrapped dash and door panels Heated and ventilated front seats + heated rear seats Heated steering wheel for cold Saskatchewan mornings Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory settings Uconnect® infotainment system with touchscreen display Navigation system for easy highway and city travel Alpine® premium sound system with subwoofer for crystal-clear audio Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized cabin comfort Remote start and keyless entry for convenience Rearview camera with parking sensors for easy maneuvering Power-sliding rear window and sunroof Spray-in bedliner and tow package for work and hauling 20-inch chrome-clad wheels with all-terrain tires Chrome side steps, grille, and bumpers for a bold finish Fold-flat rear load floor storage system for added utility Mileage: 297,517 km Why Choose the 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn AS-IS? This truck is a rare find for drivers who appreciate luxury inside and muscle under the hood. The Laramie Longhorn trim delivers true craftsmanship and comfort, while the HEMI V8 and 4WD give you the confidence to handle any job or terrain. Offered AS-IS, it's an excellent value for someone looking to save and doesn't mind putting in a bit of extra care. Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK? At Platinum Auto Sport, we specialize in in-house financing for all types of credit — good credit, bad credit, or no credit. Serving Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan, we make it easy for you to get approved and behind the wheel, no matter your financial situation. Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today! Don't miss this opportunity to own a 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD Crew Cab AS-IS — a luxury truck with rugged roots and premium features throughout. Call now or visit our Saskatoon dealership to see it in person and explore our flexible in-house financing options. Platinum Auto Sport — Your trusted in-house financing dealership in Saskatoon, SK!

2012 RAM 1500

297,517 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie Longhorn

12379788

2012 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie Longhorn

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
297,517KM
VIN 1C6RD7PTXCS105133

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT3161
  • Mileage 297,517 KM

SK VIN: 1C6RD7PTXCS105133 Platinum Auto Sport

**LOADED LARAMIE LONGHORN TRIM
**PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER SEATS
**POWER SEATS
**SUN ROOF
**HEATED SEATS
**COOLED SEATS
**ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM
**BACK UP CAMERA

Looking for a rugged


fully loaded pickup truck with bold styling and luxury touches? This 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD Crew Cab is now available AS-IS at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon


this truck blends powerful performance with upscale Western-inspired design. With a 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine


or weekend adventures across Saskatchewan.

AS-IS Sale Disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. It may require mechanical work and is not covered under warranty. Prospective buyers are encouraged to inspect and test the vehicle prior to purchase.

Key Features of the 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD Crew Cab:
5.7L HEMI® V8 engine producing 390 horsepower and 407 lb-ft of torque

6-speed automatic transmission for smooth power delivery

4WD (Four-Wheel Drive) for off-road capability and year-round traction

Crew Cab configuration with spacious rear seating and premium trim

Laramie Longhorn Edition featuring:

Unique two-tone interior accents

Western-style premium brown leather seats with detailed embroidery

Woodgrain interior trim with leather-wrapped dash and door panels

Heated and ventilated front seats + heated rear seats

Heated steering wheel for cold Saskatchewan mornings

Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory settings

Uconnect® infotainment system with touchscreen display

Navigation system for easy highway and city travel

Alpine® premium sound system with subwoofer for crystal-clear audio

Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming

Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized cabin comfort

Remote start and keyless entry for convenience

Rearview camera with parking sensors for easy maneuvering

Power-sliding rear window and sunroof

Spray-in bedliner and tow package for work and hauling

20-inch chrome-clad wheels with all-terrain tires

Chrome side steps


and bumpers for a bold finish

Fold-flat rear load floor storage system for added utility

Mileage: 297


517 km
+P Why Choose the 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn AS-IS?
This truck is a rare find for drivers who appreciate luxury inside and muscle under the hood. The Laramie Longhorn trim delivers true craftsmanship and comfort


it's an excellent value for someone looking to save and doesn't mind putting in a bit of extra care.

Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon


no matter your financial situation.

Contact Platinum Auto Sport Today!
Don't miss this opportunity to own a 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD Crew Cab AS-IS a luxury truck with rugged roots and premium features throughout. Call now or visit our Saskatoon dealership to see it in person and explore our flexible in-house financing options.

Platinum Auto Sport Your trusted in-house financing dealership in Saskatoon


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/RAM-1500-2012-id12094137.html

Four-Wheel Drive

TOWING

Grille

MIRRORS
Bad Credit
SK? At Platinum Auto Sport
2012 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box Laramie Longhorn AS-IS For Sale in Saskatoon
SK. Featuring a White exterior with Premium Brown Leather Interior
and a long list of premium features
it's ideal for work
while the HEMI V8 and 4WD give you the confidence to handle any job or terrain. Offered AS-IS
we specialize in in-house financing for all types of credit good credit
or no credit. Serving Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan
we make it easy for you to get approved and behind the wheel
SK! VIN: 1C6RD7PTXCS105133 Mileage: 297
517 km Condition: Fully loaded
sold AS-IS Color: White with Premium Brown Leather Interior

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-XXXX

306-955-2111

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2012 RAM 1500