2012 RAM 1500

Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Next Generation Engine Controller Convenience Tilt Steering Column

Overhead Console

CARGO LAMP

Universal Garage Door Opener

Ash Tray Lamp

Glove Box Lamp

Underhood Lamp

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Auto quad beam halogen headlamps Exterior tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

Tire carrier winch Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Automatic air conditioning w/dual zone temp controls Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Fog Lamps

Dual note horn

Front seat side-impact airbags

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Driver/front passenger multistage airbags

17" steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Fixed long mast antenna Security Security alarm system

Sentry key theft deterrent system Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr accessory delay

Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory Trim Bright/Bright Grille

Accent-colour fender flares

Additional Features DUAL REAR EXHAUST

SPEED CONTROL

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Electronically Controlled Throttle

Locking Lug Nuts

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Front stabilizer bar

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Assist handles

Height-adjustable front shoulder belts

160-amp alternator

Front license plate bracket

Illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Bright front bumper

Floor tunnel insulation

7-Pin Wiring Harness

MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners

Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel

Storage Tray

Locking Tailgate

Carpeted floor covering

Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch

Bright Rear Bumper

Front Bumper Sight Shields

730-amp maintenance-free battery

HD engine cooling

5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE

HD transmission oil cooler

Tip start electronic starting feature

Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes

Rear under seat storage compartment

3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

Body-colour upper front fascia

Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents

Chrome accent shift knob

(9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer

60/40 fold flat rear bench seat

Deluxe door trim panels

Front centre seat storage cushion

Memory for audio settings

2nd row in floor storage bins

Full-size restricted-use spare tire

Pwr lumbar

HD front shock absorbers

Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case

HD rear shock absorbers

Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector

Pwr 10-way driver seat w/memory, pwr 6-way passenger seat

Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge

5' 7" cargo box

SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.