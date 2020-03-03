2012 RAM 1500

- Powertrain
-
- Four-Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Next Generation Engine Controller
- Convenience
-
- Tilt Steering Column
- Overhead Console
- CARGO LAMP
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Ash Tray Lamp
- Glove Box Lamp
- Underhood Lamp
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Auto quad beam halogen headlamps
- Exterior
-
- tinted windows
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tire carrier winch
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Automatic air conditioning w/dual zone temp controls
- Safety
-
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
- Fog Lamps
- Dual note horn
- Front seat side-impact airbags
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
- 17" steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Fixed long mast antenna
- Security
-
- Security alarm system
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr accessory delay
- Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
- Trim
-
- Bright/Bright Grille
- Accent-colour fender flares
- Additional Features
-
- DUAL REAR EXHAUST
- SPEED CONTROL
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Electronically Controlled Throttle
- Locking Lug Nuts
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Front stabilizer bar
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Assist handles
- Height-adjustable front shoulder belts
- 160-amp alternator
- Front license plate bracket
- Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Bright front bumper
- Floor tunnel insulation
- 7-Pin Wiring Harness
- MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
- Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
- Storage Tray
- Locking Tailgate
- Carpeted floor covering
- Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
- Bright Rear Bumper
- Front Bumper Sight Shields
- 730-amp maintenance-free battery
- HD engine cooling
- 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
- HD transmission oil cooler
- Tip start electronic starting feature
- Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
- Rear under seat storage compartment
- 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
- Body-colour upper front fascia
- Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
- Chrome accent shift knob
- (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
- 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
- Deluxe door trim panels
- Front centre seat storage cushion
- Memory for audio settings
- 2nd row in floor storage bins
- Full-size restricted-use spare tire
- Pwr lumbar
- HD front shock absorbers
- Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
- HD rear shock absorbers
- Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
- Pwr 10-way driver seat w/memory, pwr 6-way passenger seat
- Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
- 5' 7" cargo box
- SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.