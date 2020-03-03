Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 4695657
  2. 4695657
  3. 4695657
  4. 4695657
  5. 4695657
  6. 4695657
  7. 4695657
  8. 4695657
  9. 4695657
  10. 4695657
  11. 4695657
  12. 4695657
  13. 4695657
  14. 4695657
  15. 4695657
  16. 4695657
  17. 4695657
  18. 4695657
  19. 4695657
  20. 4695657
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 338,120KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4695657
  • Stock #: P64209
  • VIN: 1C6RD7NT7CS264209
Exterior Colour
Maroon
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Next Generation Engine Controller
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Overhead Console
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Ash Tray Lamp
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Underhood Lamp
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Auto quad beam halogen headlamps
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
  • Tire carrier winch
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Automatic air conditioning w/dual zone temp controls
Safety
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual note horn
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
  • 17" steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Security
  • Security alarm system
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
  • Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
Trim
  • Bright/Bright Grille
  • Accent-colour fender flares
Additional Features
  • DUAL REAR EXHAUST
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • Locking Lug Nuts
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Assist handles
  • Height-adjustable front shoulder belts
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Bright front bumper
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • 7-Pin Wiring Harness
  • MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
  • Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
  • Storage Tray
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Carpeted floor covering
  • Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
  • Bright Rear Bumper
  • Front Bumper Sight Shields
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • HD engine cooling
  • 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • Tip start electronic starting feature
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
  • Rear under seat storage compartment
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Body-colour upper front fascia
  • Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
  • Chrome accent shift knob
  • (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
  • 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
  • Deluxe door trim panels
  • Front centre seat storage cushion
  • Memory for audio settings
  • 2nd row in floor storage bins
  • Full-size restricted-use spare tire
  • Pwr lumbar
  • HD front shock absorbers
  • Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
  • HD rear shock absorbers
  • Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
  • Pwr 10-way driver seat w/memory, pwr 6-way passenger seat
  • Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
  • 5' 7" cargo box
  • SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2013 Ford Escape SE
 197,943 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2008 Chrysler Aspen ...
 252,505 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey SE
 145,217 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Send A Message