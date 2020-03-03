2012 RAM 1500

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
FULLY LOADED - LOCAL TRUCK
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP
Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Nine amplified speakers with subwoofer
Park-Sense® Rear Park Assist System
4x4
5.7L HEMI Engine producing 390HP and 407 lb-ft of Torque
Leather Interior
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
20" Chrome Wheels
RAM Sport Performance Hood
Dual Rear Exhaust
Moonroof
Navigation
Premium Alpine Audio System w/ Auxiliary & USB Input
U-Connect Bluetooth
Remote Start
Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Power Windows Including the Middle Rear Window
Power Mirrors - Heated
Power Locks
Power Pedals
Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Cruise Control
Satellite Radio
Remote Keyless Entry
Homelink Garage Door Opener
Box Liner
Tonneau Cover
Weather-Tec Fitted Floor Mats
In Floor Storage Bins
Privacy Glass
Tow Package
Running Boards
150W Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
140.5" Box
Traction and Stability Control
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
