Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 RAM 1500

Sport 1500 SPORT - CREW - 5.7L - HEATED & COOLED LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

Sport 1500 SPORT - CREW - 5.7L - HEATED & COOLED LEATHER

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 4805709
  2. 4805709
  3. 4805709
  4. 4805709
  5. 4805709
  6. 4805709
  7. 4805709
  8. 4805709
  9. 4805709
  10. 4805709
  11. 4805709
  12. 4805709
  13. 4805709
  14. 4805709
  15. 4805709
  16. 4805709
  17. 4805709
  18. 4805709
  19. 4805709
Contact Seller

$18,473

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4805709
  • Stock #: 130035
  • VIN: 1C6RD7MT8CS130035
Exterior Colour
Dark Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

FULLY LOADED - LOCAL TRUCK



SPORT PREMIUM GROUP

Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control

Nine amplified speakers with subwoofer

Park-Sense® Rear Park Assist System



4x4

5.7L HEMI Engine producing 390HP and 407 lb-ft of Torque

Leather Interior

Heated & Cooled Front Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

20" Chrome Wheels

RAM Sport Performance Hood

Dual Rear Exhaust

Moonroof

Navigation

Premium Alpine Audio System w/ Auxiliary & USB Input

U-Connect Bluetooth

Remote Start

Power Driver & Passenger Seats

Power Windows Including the Middle Rear Window

Power Mirrors - Heated

Power Locks

Power Pedals

Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Cruise Control

Satellite Radio

Remote Keyless Entry

Homelink Garage Door Opener

Box Liner

Tonneau Cover

Weather-Tec Fitted Floor Mats

In Floor Storage Bins

Privacy Glass

Tow Package

Running Boards

150W Power Outlet

Automatic Transmission

140.5" Box

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2015 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 104,000 KM
$22,423 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 93,600 KM
$17,736 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 63,000 KM
$15,582 + tax & lic
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Send A Message