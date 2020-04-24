Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 4925313
  2. 4925313
  3. 4925313
  4. 4925313
  5. 4925313
  6. 4925313
  7. 4925313
  8. 4925313
  9. 4925313
  10. 4925313
  11. 4925313
  12. 4925313
  13. 4925313
  14. 4925313
  15. 4925313
  16. 4925313
  17. 4925313
  18. 4925313
  19. 4925313
  20. 4925313
  21. 4925313
  22. 4925313
  23. 4925313
  24. 4925313
  25. 4925313
  26. 4925313
  27. 4925313
  28. 4925313
  29. 4925313
Contact Seller

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4925313
  • Stock #: C8110A
  • VIN: 1C6RD7HT0CS262569
Exterior Colour
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Dark Slate Interior
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Sport, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • 121 LITRE FUEL TANK
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sport Performance Hood
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
  • P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
  • 25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
  • DARK SLATE INTERIOR CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2014 Jeep Cherokee L...
 81,265 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 74,611 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT
 81,240 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Send A Message