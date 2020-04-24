2012 RAM 1500

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Chrome Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Windows
- Trim
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- Wheel Locks
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
- Class IV Receiver Hitch
- 121 LITRE FUEL TANK
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Sport Performance Hood
- 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
- 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR
- REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
- Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
- P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
- 25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
- DARK SLATE INTERIOR CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS
- Requires Subscription
