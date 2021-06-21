2012 RAM 1500

$26,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 3 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7339439

7339439 VIN: 1c6rd7pt5cs134653

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 121,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Sliding Rear Window Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.