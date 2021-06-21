Menu
2012 RAM 1500

121,300 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn, D7P

2012 RAM 1500

Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn, D7P

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7339439
  VIN: 1c6rd7pt5cs134653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 DODGE RAM 1500 4X4, Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn 5.7L 121,300KM

$26,999
No Extra Fees

WITH WARRANTY
**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**

www.maxmotors.ca

Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 955 5566
306 361 6889

MAX MOTORS AUTO BODY AND SALES
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

-LEATHER INTERIOR

-HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS
-HEATED STEERING WHEEL
-POWER SUNROOF
-REAR CAMERA
-NAVIGATION

-NEW TIRES
-TOW PACKAGE
-BLUETOOTH
-CRUISE CONTROL
-STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS
-and more..

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

