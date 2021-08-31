Menu
2012 RAM 1500

190,636 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7772262
  Stock #: BT1522
  VIN: 1C6RD7HTXCS244192

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BT1522
  • Mileage 190,636 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport $16,995 Plus Tax
5.7 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1C6RD7HTXCS244192
190,636 Km, 4X4, Quad Cab, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk, & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

