2012 RAM 1500
Laramie
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
170,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8353782
- Stock #: T2922B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Laramie Laramie
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
3.55 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
True Blue Pearl
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
25H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: front tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate
Requires Subscription
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE (STD)
UCONNECT 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 40GB hard drive w/28GB available 6.5" touch screen Garmin GPS navigation SiriusXM travel link (subscription required)
TWO-TONE LOWER PAINT
LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE/BARK BROWN LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats floor-mounted shifter urethane shift knob
