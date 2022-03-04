Menu
2012 RAM 1500

188,431 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

188,431KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8634788
  Stock #: F6916C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,431 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Conventional Spare Tire
Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: remote USB port
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
MINERAL GRAY METALLIC
25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
DARK SLATE INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats 6-way pwr passenger seat heated steering wheel
UCONNECT 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port hard drive 6.5" touch screen Garmin GPS navigation UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

