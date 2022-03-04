2012 RAM 1500

$19,800 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 4 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8634788

8634788 Stock #: F6916C

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 188,431 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch 121 LITRE FUEL TANK TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) Conventional Spare Tire Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD) UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: remote USB port P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD) MINERAL GRAY METALLIC 25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans DARK SLATE INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats 6-way pwr passenger seat heated steering wheel UCONNECT 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port hard drive 6.5" touch screen Garmin GPS navigation UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

