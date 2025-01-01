Menu
Account
Sign In
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI For Sale in Saskatoon, SK Turbocharged AWD Performance **COBB INTAKE **DUAL EXHAUST **6 SPEED MANUAL **SI-DRIVE DIFF CONTROLLER VIN: JF1GV8J69CL013386 Mileage: 143,000 KM Exterior Color: Satin White Pearl Interior: Black Cloth Condition: Mint Condition | Fully Loaded | AWD Turbocharged Performance Sedan If youre searching for a high-performance sports sedan in Saskatchewan, this 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI delivers the perfect mix of rally-inspired power, handling, and everyday usability. With its legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, powerful 2.5L turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine, and aggressive styling, this WRX STI is built for drivers who demand excitement behind the wheel. At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in in-house financing for all types of credit across Saskatchewan. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit at all, we can help get you approved and driving this stunning WRX STI today. Performance & Capability 2.5L DOHC turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine 305 horsepower / 290 lb-ft torque 6-speed manual transmission for pure driver engagement Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for unmatched traction High-performance Brembo® 4-wheel disc brakes Sport-tuned suspension for rally-inspired handling Limited-slip front and rear differentials Interior Features Sport-inspired black cloth interior with red stitching Performance bucket seats with excellent support Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter Power windows, locks, and mirrors Tilt and telescopic steering column 60/40 split-fold rear seats for extra cargo flexibility Technology & Convenience AM/FM/CD stereo with MP3/WMA support Premium 6-speaker audio system Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming Multi-function trip computer Keyless entry and security system Cruise control for highway driving Safety Features Subaru Symmetrical AWD for confidence in all weather Advanced airbag system (front, side, and curtain airbags) 4-wheel ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) stability system Traction control system Daytime running lights and child safety locks Why Buy This 2012 Subaru WRX STI? This Satin White Pearl WRX STI is a true enthusiasts car, combining rally-bred engineering with everyday drivability. With 143,000 KM, manual transmission, and Subarus proven AWD system, its the perfect choice for Saskatchewan drivers who want performance without compromising reliability. Why Choose Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon? At Platinum Auto Sport, we make it easy for you to drive the vehicle you want. We offer: In-house financing for all credit types good credit, bad credit, or no credit. Serving Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, and all of Saskatchewan. A huge selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs to fit every budget. Drive away today in this 2012 Subaru WRX STI with fast approvals and flexible financing options. Call Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon now to book your test drive and take home this turbocharged legend today!

2012 Subaru Impreza

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Subaru Impreza

WRX 4dr Sdn WRX STI w/Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
13238387

2012 Subaru Impreza

WRX 4dr Sdn WRX STI w/Tech Pkg

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

  1. 13238387
  2. 13238387
  3. 13238387
  4. 13238387
  5. 13238387
  6. 13238387
  7. 13238387
  8. 13238387
  9. 13238387
  10. 13238387
  11. 13238387
  12. 13238387
  13. 13238387
  14. 13238387
  15. 13238387
  16. 13238387
  17. 13238387
  18. 13238387
  19. 13238387
  20. 13238387
  21. 13238387
  22. 13238387
  23. 13238387
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,000KM
VIN JF1GV8J69CL013386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3311
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI For Sale in Saskatoon, SK Turbocharged AWD Performance
**COBB INTAKE
**DUAL EXHAUST
**6 SPEED MANUAL
**SI-DRIVE DIFF CONTROLLER
VIN: JF1GV8J69CL013386
Mileage: 143,000 KM
Exterior Color: Satin White Pearl
Interior: Black Cloth
Condition: Mint Condition | Fully Loaded | AWD Turbocharged Performance Sedan

If you're searching for a high-performance sports sedan in Saskatchewan, this 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI delivers the perfect mix of rally-inspired power, handling, and everyday usability. With its legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, powerful 2.5L turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine, and aggressive styling, this WRX STI is built for drivers who demand excitement behind the wheel.

At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in in-house financing for all types of credit across Saskatchewan. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit at all, we can help get you approved and driving this stunning WRX STI today.

Performance & Capability

2.5L DOHC turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine

305 horsepower / 290 lb-ft torque

6-speed manual transmission for pure driver engagement

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for unmatched traction

High-performance Brembo® 4-wheel disc brakes

Sport-tuned suspension for rally-inspired handling

Limited-slip front and rear differentials

Interior Features

Sport-inspired black cloth interior with red stitching

Performance bucket seats with excellent support

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter

Power windows, locks, and mirrors

Tilt and telescopic steering column

60/40 split-fold rear seats for extra cargo flexibility

Technology & Convenience

AM/FM/CD stereo with MP3/WMA support

Premium 6-speaker audio system

Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming

Multi-function trip computer

Keyless entry and security system

Cruise control for highway driving

Safety Features

Subaru Symmetrical AWD for confidence in all weather

Advanced airbag system (front, side, and curtain airbags)

4-wheel ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution

Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) stability system

Traction control system

Daytime running lights and child safety locks

Why Buy This 2012 Subaru WRX STI?

This Satin White Pearl WRX STI is a true enthusiast's car, combining rally-bred engineering with everyday drivability. With 143,000 KM, manual transmission, and Subaru's proven AWD system, it's the perfect choice for Saskatchewan drivers who want performance without compromising reliability.

Why Choose Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon?

At Platinum Auto Sport, we make it easy for you to drive the vehicle you want. We offer:

In-house financing for all credit types good credit, bad credit, or no credit.

Serving Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, and all of Saskatchewan.

A huge selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs to fit every budget.

Drive away today in this 2012 Subaru WRX STI with fast approvals and flexible financing options.

Call Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon now to book your test drive and take home this turbocharged legend today!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
HID Headlights
Performance Tires
Spare Tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
6-Speed Manual Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Manual Transmission
Glass Sunroof
roof luggage rack
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sdn WRX STI w/Tech Pkg for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sdn WRX STI w/Tech Pkg 143,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue AWD SL for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2023 Nissan Rogue AWD SL 67,951 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Murano AWD SV for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Nissan Murano AWD SV 70,664 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2012 Subaru Impreza