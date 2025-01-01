$17,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3311
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI For Sale in Saskatoon, SK Turbocharged AWD Performance
**COBB INTAKE
**DUAL EXHAUST
**6 SPEED MANUAL
**SI-DRIVE DIFF CONTROLLER
VIN: JF1GV8J69CL013386
Mileage: 143,000 KM
Exterior Color: Satin White Pearl
Interior: Black Cloth
Condition: Mint Condition | Fully Loaded | AWD Turbocharged Performance Sedan
If you're searching for a high-performance sports sedan in Saskatchewan, this 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI delivers the perfect mix of rally-inspired power, handling, and everyday usability. With its legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, powerful 2.5L turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine, and aggressive styling, this WRX STI is built for drivers who demand excitement behind the wheel.
At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in in-house financing for all types of credit across Saskatchewan. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit at all, we can help get you approved and driving this stunning WRX STI today.
Performance & Capability
2.5L DOHC turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine
305 horsepower / 290 lb-ft torque
6-speed manual transmission for pure driver engagement
Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for unmatched traction
High-performance Brembo® 4-wheel disc brakes
Sport-tuned suspension for rally-inspired handling
Limited-slip front and rear differentials
Interior Features
Sport-inspired black cloth interior with red stitching
Performance bucket seats with excellent support
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Tilt and telescopic steering column
60/40 split-fold rear seats for extra cargo flexibility
Technology & Convenience
AM/FM/CD stereo with MP3/WMA support
Premium 6-speaker audio system
Bluetooth® hands-free calling and audio streaming
Multi-function trip computer
Keyless entry and security system
Cruise control for highway driving
Safety Features
Subaru Symmetrical AWD for confidence in all weather
Advanced airbag system (front, side, and curtain airbags)
4-wheel ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution
Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) stability system
Traction control system
Daytime running lights and child safety locks
Why Buy This 2012 Subaru WRX STI?
This Satin White Pearl WRX STI is a true enthusiast's car, combining rally-bred engineering with everyday drivability. With 143,000 KM, manual transmission, and Subaru's proven AWD system, it's the perfect choice for Saskatchewan drivers who want performance without compromising reliability.
Why Choose Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon?
At Platinum Auto Sport, we make it easy for you to drive the vehicle you want. We offer:
In-house financing for all credit types good credit, bad credit, or no credit.
Serving Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, and all of Saskatchewan.
A huge selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs to fit every budget.
Drive away today in this 2012 Subaru WRX STI with fast approvals and flexible financing options.
Call Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon now to book your test drive and take home this turbocharged legend today!
