Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Subaru Impreza

STI AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Impreza

STI AWD

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

501-2553 Grasswood Road East, Saskatoon, SK S7T 1C8

306-202-6001

  1. 1580673865
  2. 1580673865
  3. 1580673865
  4. 1580673865
  5. 1580673865
  6. 1580673865
  7. 1580673865
  8. 1580673865
  9. 1580673865
  10. 1580673865
  11. 1580673865
  12. 1580673865
  13. 1580673865
  14. 1580673865
  15. 1580673865
  16. 1580673865
  17. 1580673865
  18. 1580673865
  19. 1580673865
  20. 1580673865
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,092KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4541100
  • VIN: JF1GR8H66CL230050
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

We’re Committed To Making Deals Easy and Comfortable. Buy or Sell Your Car The Smart Way!

We created 306 Deal to empower buyers and sellers to experience a stress-free, fair transaction, saving time and energy. After years in the auto industry we recognized a need for a better type of customer service in the used car industry. We know what a headache it can be to deal with high-pressure dealerships when buying a car, or tire-kickers and no-shows when selling your car, and have designed our process to make buying and selling a comfortable and laid-back experience.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2008 Ford Escape XLT
 246,035 KM
$5,306 + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac Escala...
 201,985 KM
$17,306 + tax & lic
2004 GMC Envoy SLE
 326,534 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

501-2553 Grasswood Road East, Saskatoon, SK S7T 1C8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-202-XXXX

(click to show)

306-202-6001

Send A Message