2012 Subaru Outback

$12,295 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 7 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7417340

7417340 Stock #: 253078

253078 VIN: 4S4BRGBC5C1253078

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 127,769 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.