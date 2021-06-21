Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Outback

127,769 KM

Details Description Features

$12,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,295

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Outback

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5i Convenience Package Premium AWD - LOW KM - BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Outback

2.5i Convenience Package Premium AWD - LOW KM - BLUETOOTH

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 7417340
  2. 7417340
  3. 7417340
  4. 7417340
  5. 7417340
  6. 7417340
  7. 7417340
  8. 7417340
  9. 7417340
  10. 7417340
  11. 7417340
  12. 7417340
  13. 7417340
  14. 7417340
  15. 7417340
  16. 7417340
  17. 7417340
  18. 7417340
  19. 7417340
  20. 7417340
  21. 7417340
  22. 7417340
Contact Seller

$12,295

+ taxes & licensing

127,769KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7417340
  • Stock #: 253078
  • VIN: 4S4BRGBC5C1253078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,769 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH



AWD

Heated Seats

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Input

CD Player

Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Remote Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

17" Alloy Wheels

Fog Lights

2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine

6 Speed Manual Transmission

Automatic Climate Control

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

6 Speed Manual
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2016 Mazda CX-5 GS T...
 150,295 KM
$16,301 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 135,664 KM
$13,829 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX80 4...
 137,442 KM
$40,867 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory