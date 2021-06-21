Menu
2012 Toyota Sienna

133,000 KM

Details

$17,500

$17,500 + tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

LE 7 PASSENGER

2012 Toyota Sienna

LE 7 PASSENGER

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$17,500

$17,500 + taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7453523
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC4CS265626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 TOYOTA SIENNA LE 3.5L 133,020KM

$17,500
No Extra Fees
With Warranty

**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**


*Call/Text for appointment
(Open on Sundays)
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1

306-955-5566

306-361-6889

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

