2012 Toyota Sienna

Listing ID: 8939926

8939926 Stock #: P13431

P13431 VIN: 5TDKK3DC2CS213431

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 174,413 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag

