2012 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
174,413KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8939926
- Stock #: P13431
- VIN: 5TDKK3DC2CS213431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 174,413 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
