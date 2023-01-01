$21,861+ tax & licensing
$21,861
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Sienna
Limited - AWD - DVD - LEATHER - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
189,555KM
Used
- VIN: 5TDDK3DC4CS046210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,555 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive
Limited Package:
Premium JBL Audio
Dual-View DVD Entertainment System w/ 16.4" Widescreen Monitor
DVD Based Navigation System
Panorama Rearview Camera
Premium Leather Seating Surfaces
Drivers Seat Memory System
Woodgrain & Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Smart Key System
Front & Rear Clearance & Backup Sonar
Dual Power Moonroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power-Folding Auto-Dimming Side View Mirrors
Chrome Grille
Chrome Finished Door Handles
Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Power Sliding Doors
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Roof Rails with Crossbars
Heated Mirrors
18" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine
266hp/ 245lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
