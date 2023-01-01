Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Sienna

189,555 KM

Details Description Features

$21,861

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,861

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

Limited - AWD - DVD - LEATHER - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Sienna

Limited - AWD - DVD - LEATHER - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 9929000
  2. 9929000
Contact Seller

$21,861

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,555KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9929000
  • Stock #: 046210
  • VIN: 5TDDK3DC4CS046210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 046210
  • Mileage 189,555 KM

Vehicle Description

More Photos Coming Soon!!!


All Wheel Drive


Limited Package:


Premium JBL Audio
Dual-View DVD Entertainment System w/ 16.4" Widescreen Monitor
DVD Based Navigation System
Panorama Rearview Camera
Premium Leather Seating Surfaces
Drivers Seat Memory System
Woodgrain & Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Smart Key System
Front & Rear Clearance & Backup Sonar
Dual Power Moonroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power-Folding Auto-Dimming Side View Mirrors
Chrome Grille
Chrome Finished Door Handles




Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column




Exterior Features:


Power Liftgate
Power Sliding Doors
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Roof Rails with Crossbars
Heated Mirrors
18" Alloy Wheels




Drivers Assistance:


Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control




Performance Features:


All Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine
266hp/ 245lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.



Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 184,511 KM
$19,734 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 45,393 KM
$36,907 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Sienna L...
 189,555 KM
$21,861 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory