2013 Acura ILX

120,687 KM

Details Description Features

$14,644

+ tax & licensing
$14,644

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Dynamic ILX - LOW KM - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Dynamic ILX - LOW KM - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$14,644

+ taxes & licensing

120,687KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7266167
  • Stock #: 400116
  • VIN: 19VDE2E50DE400116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 400116
  • Mileage 120,687 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Package Includes:



Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seats w/ Heated Front Seats

Acura 360-watt Premium Sound System w/ In-Dash CD, MP3, WMA Player and 7 Speakers, Including Subwoofer

XM Radio

Multi-View Rear Camera

Active Sound Control

Drivers 8-Way Power Seat

Heated Front Seats

Auto-On/Off Xenon High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlights

Fog Lights

Automatic Dimming Rearview Mirror

17-inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels



Other Features:

Leather Interior w/ Heated Front Seats

CD Player

Auxiliary and USB Input

Reverse Camera

Power Driver's Seat

Power Locks

Power and Heated Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning w/ Automatic Climate Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine

6 Speed Manual Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

