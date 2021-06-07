2013 Acura ILX

+ taxes & licensing
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
Premium Package Includes:
Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seats w/ Heated Front Seats
Acura 360-watt Premium Sound System w/ In-Dash CD, MP3, WMA Player and 7 Speakers, Including Subwoofer
XM Radio
Multi-View Rear Camera
Active Sound Control
Drivers 8-Way Power Seat
Auto-On/Off Xenon High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlights
Automatic Dimming Rearview Mirror
17-inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels
Other Features:
CD Player
Auxiliary and USB Input
Reverse Camera
Power Driver's Seat
Power Locks
Power and Heated Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning w/ Automatic Climate Control
Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Privacy Glass
2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine
6 Speed Manual Transmission
Traction and Stability Control
