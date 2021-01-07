2013 Acura RDX

+ taxes & licensing
306-373-8800 EXT.1
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH - HEATED SEATS
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE:
- 8-inch LED backlit VGA display
- Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition
- Acura/ELS Surround 410-watt Premium Audio System with 10 speakers, hard disk drive media storage, in-dash CD player, DVD-Audio and Dolby Pro Logic II
- GPS-linked, solar-sensing, dual-zone automatic climate control system
- Power tailgate
Other Features Included:
AWD
Leather Interior
Heated Seats
Moonroof
Reverse Camera
Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary and USB Input
Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar Adjustments
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors - Heated
Remote Keyless Entry w. Push to Start
Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
18" Alloy Wheels
3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Tiptronic Transmission
Traction and Stability Control
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1