2013 Acura RDX

166,030 KM

$17,434

+ tax & licensing
$17,434

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 Acura RDX

2013 Acura RDX

AWD - LEATHER - REVERSE CAM - NAV

2013 Acura RDX

AWD - LEATHER - REVERSE CAM - NAV

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,434

+ taxes & licensing

166,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6452566
  Stock #: 801749
  VIN: 5J8TB4H51DL801749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 801749
  • Mileage 166,030 KM

Vehicle Description

MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH - HEATED SEATS



TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE:

- 8-inch LED backlit VGA display

- Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition

- Acura/ELS Surround 410-watt Premium Audio System with 10 speakers, hard disk drive media storage, in-dash CD player, DVD-Audio and Dolby Pro Logic II

- GPS-linked, solar-sensing, dual-zone automatic climate control system

- Power tailgate



Other Features Included:



AWD

Leather Interior

Heated Seats

Moonroof

Reverse Camera

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar Adjustments

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Remote Keyless Entry w. Push to Start

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

18" Alloy Wheels

3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Tiptronic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

