Saskatoon Auto Connection
2013 BMW 3 Series
335i xDrive Sedan AWD - HARMAN KARDON - NAVIGATION
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
158,046KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9637420
- Stock #: 587111
- VIN: WBA3B9C50DF587111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,046 KM
Vehicle Description
BMW M Lettering Door Sill Finishers
Leather Wrapped Multi-Function M Sport Steering Wheel
Power Sport Seats for Driver and Front Passenger
Red Readouts for Speedometer and Tachometer
M Aerodynamic Package Including Front and Rear Bumpers
BMW Kidney Grille with Black High-Gloss Slats
High-Gloss Chrome Exhaust Pipe Tips
M Sport Suspension
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Moonroof
Premium Hardan Kardon Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Thigh Extension Support
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Power Folding Mirrors
18" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Heads Up Display
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto Start/ Stop
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
3.0L - 6 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine
300hp/ 300lb-ft Torque
8 Speed Automatic Transmission with Optional Paddle Shifters
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
