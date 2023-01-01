Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 3 Series

158,046 KM

Details Description Features

$20,739

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,739

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive Sedan AWD - HARMAN KARDON - NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive Sedan AWD - HARMAN KARDON - NAVIGATION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

  1. 9637420
  2. 9637420
  3. 9637420
  4. 9637420
  5. 9637420
  6. 9637420
  7. 9637420
  8. 9637420
  9. 9637420
  10. 9637420
  11. 9637420
  12. 9637420
  13. 9637420
  14. 9637420
  15. 9637420
  16. 9637420
  17. 9637420
  18. 9637420
  19. 9637420
  20. 9637420
  21. 9637420
  22. 9637420
  23. 9637420
  24. 9637420
  25. 9637420
  26. 9637420
Contact Seller

$20,739

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
158,046KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637420
  • Stock #: 587111
  • VIN: WBA3B9C50DF587111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 587111
  • Mileage 158,046 KM

Vehicle Description

M Sport Appearance Package:


BMW M Lettering Door Sill Finishers
Leather Wrapped Multi-Function M Sport Steering Wheel
Power Sport Seats for Driver and Front Passenger
Red Readouts for Speedometer and Tachometer
M Aerodynamic Package Including Front and Rear Bumpers
BMW Kidney Grille with Black High-Gloss Slats
High-Gloss Chrome Exhaust Pipe Tips
M Sport Suspension




Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Moonroof
Premium Hardan Kardon Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Thigh Extension Support
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column




Exterior Features:


Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Power Folding Mirrors
18" Alloy Wheels




Drivers Assistance:


Heads Up Display

Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto Start/ Stop
Traction and Stability Control




Performance Features:


All Wheel Drive
3.0L - 6 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine
300hp/ 300lb-ft Torque
8 Speed Automatic Transmission with Optional Paddle Shifters




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 92,331 KM
$30,866 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Expedition...
 162,602 KM
$33,386 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 106,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory