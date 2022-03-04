Menu
2013 BMW 320

102,905 KM

Details Description Features

$18,907

+ tax & licensing
$18,907

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 BMW 320

2013 BMW 320

i xDrive LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL

2013 BMW 320

i xDrive LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,907

+ taxes & licensing

102,905KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8612531
  • Stock #: 978798
  • VIN: WBA3C3C59DF978798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 978798
  • Mileage 102,905 KM

Vehicle Description


All Wheel Drive

Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Moonroof

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Drivers Seat

Power Passenger Seat

Memory Seat Settings

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Controls

Cruise Control

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Fog Lamps

Privacy Glass

Traction and Stability Control

2.0L - 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine

8 Speed Automatic Transmission

18" Alloy Wheels



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

