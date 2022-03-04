Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Cadillac Escalade

116,065 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac Escalade

2013 Cadillac Escalade

Comfortable Family Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac Escalade

Comfortable Family Vehicle

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

  1. 8465142
  2. 8465142
  3. 8465142
  4. 8465142
  5. 8465142
  6. 8465142
  7. 8465142
  8. 8465142
  9. 8465142
  10. 8465142
  11. 8465142
  12. 8465142
  13. 8465142
  14. 8465142
  15. 8465142
  16. 8465142
  17. 8465142
  18. 8465142
  19. 8465142
  20. 8465142
  21. 8465142
  22. 8465142
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8465142
  • Stock #: PP1369
  • VIN: 1GYS4CEF5DR107374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # PP1369
  • Mileage 116,065 KM

Vehicle Description

YOUR JOB IS YOUR CREDIT!! This Vehicle Qualifies for Special Low % Financing Offers!!

*******GET PRE-APPROVED****** (INSTANT APPROVALS)

WWW.NORTHPOINTAUTOSALES.CA / WWW.PLATINUMAUTOSPORT.COM

- PAYMETS TAILORED TO YOUR BUDGET
- 90 DAY NO PAYMENT PROGRAM
- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION & CASHBACK
- $1000 REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM
- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE
- FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SK/AB/MB
- CREDIT SOLUTIONS FOR ANY SITUATION!

TEXT GENERAL MANAGER(FERNANDO) - 6394711839

*****All Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are accompanied by a Full Mechanical Fitness Report & Carfax Report. All Certified Vehicles are Eligible for optional Extended Warranty.


*Refer A Friend program - YOU GET PAID $1000 FOR EACH SUCCESSFUL REFERAL BROUGHT TO US!! CALL/TEXT 6394711839 FOR MORE INFO!!

Follow us on Facebook & Instagram

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

2013 Cadillac Escala...
 116,065 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 145,582 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 93,143 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory