Low Kilometers! - Top-of-the-Line Model - Local Vehicle - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- 4x4
- Cooled & Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- 8-Speaker Bose Surround Sound System
- Power-Retractable Running Boards
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Drivers Seat Memory Settings
- Power-Adjustable Pedals
- AutoRide Suspension
- 5.3L Vortec 8-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturers Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Chevrolet-Avalanche-Tahoe-Suburban-2013-CA.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2013 Chevrolet Avalanche

92,394 KM

$26,936

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ Black Diamond Edition - 4x4 - COOLED SEATS - LOW KMS - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION - MOONROOF

11959233

2013 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ Black Diamond Edition - 4x4 - COOLED SEATS - LOW KMS - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION - MOONROOF

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$26,936

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,394KM
VIN 3GNTKGE74DG309212

  • Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 309212
  • Mileage 92,394 KM

Low Kilometers! - Top-of-the-Line Model - Local Vehicle - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- 4x4
- Cooled & Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- 8-Speaker Bose Surround Sound System
- Power-Retractable Running Boards
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Power-Adjustable Pedals
- AutoRide Suspension
- 5.3L Vortec 8-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Chevrolet-Avalanche-Tahoe-Suburban-2013-CA.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-XXXX

306-373-8800

$26,936

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 Chevrolet Avalanche