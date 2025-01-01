$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,787KM
VIN 1G1PC5SB5D7130590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P30590
- Mileage 188,787 KM
2013 Chevrolet Cruze