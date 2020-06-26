2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers

Turbocharged

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.