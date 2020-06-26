+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS *Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Sedan, 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black, Cloth, 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chevrolet MyLink, Connectivity Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Oil Pan Heater, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel w/Auxiliary Audio Controls, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, USB Port.*This Cruze LT Turbo has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic.*Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca
