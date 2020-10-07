Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

130,356 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Turbo SUNROOF! BACK UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL!

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Turbo SUNROOF! BACK UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,356KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6204075
  • Stock #: T38093
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SB7D7149730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a midsize-sedan comfort and refinement into a fuel-efficient, compact layout? This 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ is your choice. It has a fuel efficient 1.4L 4 Cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Doors! Power Mirrors! Power Windows! Leather Seats! Sunroof! Cruise control! Steering mounted audio control! AM/FM Radio! Bluetooth! Back Up Camera! Traction Control! And many more options!! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

