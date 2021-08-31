Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

146,112 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REMOTE START & MUCH MORE

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REMOTE START & MUCH MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7705612
  • Stock #: BP1489
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB4D7317555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,112 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo $7,995 Plus Tax
1.4 L, 4 CYL VIN# 1G1PE5SB4D7317555
146,112 km, Leather, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Air, Cruise, AUX, CD & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

