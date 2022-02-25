2013 Chevrolet Cruze

$10,400 + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 0 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8397171

Stock #: 3984B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 171,079 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD) Requires Subscription

