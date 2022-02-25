$10,400+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo - Leather, Sunroof, Remote Start
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$10,400
- Stock #: 3984B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,079 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT TurboFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Sedan, 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Jet Black, Leather, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Connectivity Package, Convenience Package, Driver/Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel w/Auxiliary Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turbo Plus Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, USB Port, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" 5-Spoke Machined-Face Alloy.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
