2013 Chevrolet Cruze

171,079 KM

$10,400

+ tax & licensing
$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo - Leather, Sunroof, Remote Start

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo - Leather, Sunroof, Remote Start

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

171,079KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8397171
  • Stock #: 3984B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,079 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT TurboFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Sedan, 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Jet Black, Leather, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Connectivity Package, Convenience Package, Driver/Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel w/Auxiliary Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turbo Plus Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, USB Port, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" 5-Spoke Machined-Face Alloy.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)
Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

