$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Heated Seats! Bluetooth! Cruise Control!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,711KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5116820
  • Stock #: P37818
  • VIN: 2GNFLEE35D6296154
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2013 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT! It has a 3.6L 6Cyl Engine AWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Heated Seats! Traction Control! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Steering Whee Audio Controls! Cruise Control! Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

