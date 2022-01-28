2013 Chevrolet Equinox

$17,394 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 4 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8240610

8240610 Stock #: 147890

147890 VIN: 2GNFLEEK6D6147890

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 125,450 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.