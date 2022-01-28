$17,394+ tax & licensing
$17,394
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT LT - AWD - HEATED SEATS
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
125,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8240610
- Stock #: 147890
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK6D6147890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats
Reverse Camera
Hands Free Bluetooth Calling and Audio
Sirius Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Input
Power Drivers Seat w/ Lumbar Support
Power Heated Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
OnStar
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
All Wheel Drive
Traction and Stability Control
2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
