2013 Chevrolet Equinox

162,307 KM

$14,427

+ tax & licensing
$14,427

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$14,427

+ taxes & licensing

162,307KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9786886
  Stock #: 365205
  VIN: 2GNFLEEK3D6365205

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 365205
  • Mileage 162,307 KM

All Wheel Drive
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column




Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
Heated Mirrors
17" Alloy Wheels




Reverse Camera
OnStar
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control




All Wheel Drive
2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine
182hp/ 172lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.


This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.


At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

CD Player

Rear Defrost

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

