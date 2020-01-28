715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!*2013 Chevrolet Impala LT*Impala LT, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Black, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.*Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LT Impala 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
