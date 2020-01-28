Menu
2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT - Remote Start, Bluetooth, Pwr Seat

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT - Remote Start, Bluetooth, Pwr Seat

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,235KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4535637
  • Stock #: 2471B
  • VIN: 2G1WB5E33D1221180
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Neutral/Ebony
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival!*2013 Chevrolet Impala LT*Impala LT, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Black, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.*Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LT Impala 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 3.6 LITRE V6 DOHC E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

