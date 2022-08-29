Menu
2013 Chevrolet Impala

140,850 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2013 Chevrolet Impala

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9162601
  • Stock #: BP1996C
  • VIN: 2G1WB5E37D1115668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Impala LT $11,495 Plus Tax

3.6 L, 6 CYL, VIN# 2G1WB5E37D1115668
140,850 Km, FWD, 6 speed Transmission, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks & More!

FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?

We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056

Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

