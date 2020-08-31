Menu
2013 Chevrolet Orlando

175,751 KM

Details Description Features

$6,599

+ tax & licensing
$6,599

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

LT

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

LT

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

Sale Price

$6,599

+ taxes & licensing

175,751KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5735556
  • Stock #: 020247
  • VIN: KL77P2ET0DK020247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 175,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this Wagon plus it comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and this reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment at the same time thanks to the third row seating, you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore. Listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable, not to mention you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, meanwhile the keyless entry system is a must have convenience option.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, moreover the cruise control gives you better control over your speed. The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot, moreover the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them. The CD player is definitely a must have whereas the traction control system helps maintain vehicle control during emergency avoidance maneuvers.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Floor mats
Third Row Seat
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
rear window defogger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Telematics
Four wheel disc brakes
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Vanity Passenger Mirror... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Air Bag - On/Off Switch
Navigation Telematics

