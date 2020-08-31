2013 Chevrolet Orlando

+ taxes & licensing
1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5
Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this Wagon plus it comes with a 3 Month - 5,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and this reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market.The front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment at the same time thanks to the third row seating, you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore. Listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable, not to mention you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, meanwhile the keyless entry system is a must have convenience option.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, moreover the cruise control gives you better control over your speed. The brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency, it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot, moreover the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them. The CD player is definitely a must have whereas the traction control system helps maintain vehicle control during emergency avoidance maneuvers.... Read the full description on our Website at:
