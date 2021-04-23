2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 0 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6989066

6989066 Stock #: P38301C

P38301C VIN: 3GCPKPEA8DG322499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,098 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Comfort Air Conditioning Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Additional Features 4x4 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.