2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

117,098 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

WT CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 4X4!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6989066
  • Stock #: P38301C
  • VIN: 3GCPKPEA8DG322499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a nice work truck that offers a smooth ride and confident handling while delivering excellent capability and power? This 2013 Chevrolet Silverado LS is your choice. It has 4.8L 8 Cyl engine with 4 speed automatic transmission. It also has Automatic Headlights! Cruise Control! Traction control! Steering wheel audio control! Bluetooth! A/C! AM/FM Radio! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

