2013 Chevrolet Suburban

Convenience Cruise Control Safety Child security rear door locks

Additional Features 4-wheel drive

Power Adjustable Foot Pedals

Tire pressure monitoring system *Does not apply to spare tire*

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in some rear positions

Lock-out protection *For doors and liftgate*

Universal home remote -inc: programmable garage door opener in overhead console

Spare tire carrier -inc: winch-type lockable outside spare mounted under frame at rear

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Steering column, Tilt-Wheel

Lighting, theatre dimming, door handle or keyless remote activated illumination

Lighting, rear reading

Defogger, rear window, electric

Steering wheel, leather wrapped -inc: brake/transmission shift interlock

Windows, power with driver express-down and passenger lockout features

Antenna, integral, right rear quarter glass, flush mounted

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpet

Seating, 3rd row, 50/50 split-bench, 3-passenger, removable

Interior appointments, woodgrain accents on the instrument panel and door trim

Steering wheel, controls, audio and cruise

Sunshades, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors

Lighting, storage area illumination, cargo area, console, glove compartment

Trim level, convenience pkg comfort & decor

Seating, 2nd row, leather appointed, 60/40 split-folding bench -inc: fold-down centre armrest

Audio system, speakers, Bose premium, 9-speaker system -inc: subwoofer in centre console

Console, floor, front centre -inc: armrest, storage, dual front & rear cupholders

Cupholders, four (4) in front row, two (2) in 2nd row, two (2) in 3rd row

Grille, chrome surround with dark mesh insert

Door handles, colour keyed

Mouldings, bodyside, colour keyed

Liftgate, manual with lift glass

Lighting, headlamps, dual automatic halogen composite -inc: flash-to-pass

Roof rails, black

Roof rails, centre cross bars, black

StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance

Airbags, front side impact -inc: thorax & pelvic protection

Airbags, front driver and passenger, dual-stage -inc: airbag suppression, passenger detecting system

Seatbelts -inc: 3-point belts for all seating positions, driver/front passenger pretensioners

Rear parking assist -inc: ultrasonic, audible warning

Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride

ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, SEQUENTIAL PORT FUEL INJECTION SFI, E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE

Instrumentation, analogue -inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel, voltmeter, engine temp, oil pressure, tachometer, coolant temp

Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: vehicle personalization, vehicle info, average fuel consumption, GM oil life, compass, outside temp

Alternator, 160 amp

Axle, rear, 3.08

Battery, heavy duty, maintenance free with rundown protection -inc: retained accessory pwr

Brakes, power, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Differential, heavy duty, rear locking

Engine, Vortec 5.3L V8 with Active Fuel Management, sequential port fuel injection SFI, E85 flexfuel capable *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*

Exhaust system, single, stainless steel

GVWR, 3357 kg (7400 lbs)

Steering, power-assist

Transfer case, single speed (4Hi) -inc: electronic autotrac w/rotary control knob

Airbags, head curtain, 1st, 2nd and 3rd row -inc: roof mounted rollover sensor, outboard seating position coverage

Glass, solar ray, deep tinted -inc: all windows except light tinted glass on windshield, driver and right front passenger

Windshield wipers and washers, intermittent, front -inc: wet-arm, flat-blade, pulse washers, rear intermittent wiper w/washer

Suspension, 1500 -inc: front coil-over-shock w/stabilizer bar, rear multi-link w/coil spring

