Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Chevrolet Suburban

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Suburban

LT

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 4695648
  2. 4695648
  3. 4695648
  4. 4695648
  5. 4695648
  6. 4695648
  7. 4695648
  8. 4695648
  9. 4695648
  10. 4695648
  11. 4695648
  12. 4695648
  13. 4695648
  14. 4695648
  15. 4695648
  16. 4695648
  17. 4695648
  18. 4695648
  19. 4695648
  20. 4695648
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 347,272KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4695648
  • Stock #: K04393
  • VIN: 1GNSKJE75DR104393
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Safety
  • Child security rear door locks
Additional Features
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Power Adjustable Foot Pedals
  • Tire pressure monitoring system *Does not apply to spare tire*
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in some rear positions
  • Lock-out protection *For doors and liftgate*
  • Universal home remote -inc: programmable garage door opener in overhead console
  • Spare tire carrier -inc: winch-type lockable outside spare mounted under frame at rear
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
  • Lighting, theatre dimming, door handle or keyless remote activated illumination
  • Lighting, rear reading
  • Defogger, rear window, electric
  • Steering wheel, leather wrapped -inc: brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Windows, power with driver express-down and passenger lockout features
  • Antenna, integral, right rear quarter glass, flush mounted
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpet
  • Seating, 3rd row, 50/50 split-bench, 3-passenger, removable
  • Interior appointments, woodgrain accents on the instrument panel and door trim
  • Steering wheel, controls, audio and cruise
  • Sunshades, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Lighting, storage area illumination, cargo area, console, glove compartment
  • Trim level, convenience pkg comfort & decor
  • Seating, 2nd row, leather appointed, 60/40 split-folding bench -inc: fold-down centre armrest
  • Audio system, speakers, Bose premium, 9-speaker system -inc: subwoofer in centre console
  • Console, floor, front centre -inc: armrest, storage, dual front & rear cupholders
  • Cupholders, four (4) in front row, two (2) in 2nd row, two (2) in 3rd row
  • Grille, chrome surround with dark mesh insert
  • Door handles, colour keyed
  • Mouldings, bodyside, colour keyed
  • Liftgate, manual with lift glass
  • Lighting, headlamps, dual automatic halogen composite -inc: flash-to-pass
  • Roof rails, black
  • Roof rails, centre cross bars, black
  • StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance
  • Airbags, front side impact -inc: thorax & pelvic protection
  • Airbags, front driver and passenger, dual-stage -inc: airbag suppression, passenger detecting system
  • Seatbelts -inc: 3-point belts for all seating positions, driver/front passenger pretensioners
  • Rear parking assist -inc: ultrasonic, audible warning
  • Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
  • ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, SEQUENTIAL PORT FUEL INJECTION SFI, E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE
  • Instrumentation, analogue -inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel, voltmeter, engine temp, oil pressure, tachometer, coolant temp
  • Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: vehicle personalization, vehicle info, average fuel consumption, GM oil life, compass, outside temp
  • Alternator, 160 amp
  • Axle, rear, 3.08
  • Battery, heavy duty, maintenance free with rundown protection -inc: retained accessory pwr
  • Brakes, power, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Differential, heavy duty, rear locking
  • Engine, Vortec 5.3L V8 with Active Fuel Management, sequential port fuel injection SFI, E85 flexfuel capable *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
  • Exhaust system, single, stainless steel
  • GVWR, 3357 kg (7400 lbs)
  • Steering, power-assist
  • Transfer case, single speed (4Hi) -inc: electronic autotrac w/rotary control knob
  • Airbags, head curtain, 1st, 2nd and 3rd row -inc: roof mounted rollover sensor, outboard seating position coverage
  • Glass, solar ray, deep tinted -inc: all windows except light tinted glass on windshield, driver and right front passenger
  • Windshield wipers and washers, intermittent, front -inc: wet-arm, flat-blade, pulse washers, rear intermittent wiper w/washer
  • Suspension, 1500 -inc: front coil-over-shock w/stabilizer bar, rear multi-link w/coil spring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2013 Ford Escape SE
 197,943 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2008 Chrysler Aspen ...
 252,505 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey SE
 145,217 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Send A Message