2013 Chevrolet Suburban

- Convenience
- Safety
- Child security rear door locks
- Additional Features
- 4-wheel drive
- Power Adjustable Foot Pedals
- Tire pressure monitoring system *Does not apply to spare tire*
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in some rear positions
- Lock-out protection *For doors and liftgate*
- Universal home remote -inc: programmable garage door opener in overhead console
- Spare tire carrier -inc: winch-type lockable outside spare mounted under frame at rear
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
- Lighting, theatre dimming, door handle or keyless remote activated illumination
- Lighting, rear reading
- Defogger, rear window, electric
- Steering wheel, leather wrapped -inc: brake/transmission shift interlock
- Windows, power with driver express-down and passenger lockout features
- Antenna, integral, right rear quarter glass, flush mounted
- Floor covering, colour-keyed carpet
- Seating, 3rd row, 50/50 split-bench, 3-passenger, removable
- Interior appointments, woodgrain accents on the instrument panel and door trim
- Steering wheel, controls, audio and cruise
- Sunshades, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors
- Lighting, storage area illumination, cargo area, console, glove compartment
- Trim level, convenience pkg comfort & decor
- Seating, 2nd row, leather appointed, 60/40 split-folding bench -inc: fold-down centre armrest
- Audio system, speakers, Bose premium, 9-speaker system -inc: subwoofer in centre console
- Console, floor, front centre -inc: armrest, storage, dual front & rear cupholders
- Cupholders, four (4) in front row, two (2) in 2nd row, two (2) in 3rd row
- Grille, chrome surround with dark mesh insert
- Door handles, colour keyed
- Mouldings, bodyside, colour keyed
- Liftgate, manual with lift glass
- Lighting, headlamps, dual automatic halogen composite -inc: flash-to-pass
- Roof rails, black
- Roof rails, centre cross bars, black
- StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance
- Airbags, front side impact -inc: thorax & pelvic protection
- Airbags, front driver and passenger, dual-stage -inc: airbag suppression, passenger detecting system
- Seatbelts -inc: 3-point belts for all seating positions, driver/front passenger pretensioners
- Rear parking assist -inc: ultrasonic, audible warning
- Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
- ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, SEQUENTIAL PORT FUEL INJECTION SFI, E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE
- Instrumentation, analogue -inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel, voltmeter, engine temp, oil pressure, tachometer, coolant temp
- Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: vehicle personalization, vehicle info, average fuel consumption, GM oil life, compass, outside temp
- Alternator, 160 amp
- Axle, rear, 3.08
- Battery, heavy duty, maintenance free with rundown protection -inc: retained accessory pwr
- Brakes, power, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Differential, heavy duty, rear locking
- Engine, Vortec 5.3L V8 with Active Fuel Management, sequential port fuel injection SFI, E85 flexfuel capable *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
- Exhaust system, single, stainless steel
- GVWR, 3357 kg (7400 lbs)
- Steering, power-assist
- Transfer case, single speed (4Hi) -inc: electronic autotrac w/rotary control knob
- Airbags, head curtain, 1st, 2nd and 3rd row -inc: roof mounted rollover sensor, outboard seating position coverage
- Glass, solar ray, deep tinted -inc: all windows except light tinted glass on windshield, driver and right front passenger
- Windshield wipers and washers, intermittent, front -inc: wet-arm, flat-blade, pulse washers, rear intermittent wiper w/washer
- Suspension, 1500 -inc: front coil-over-shock w/stabilizer bar, rear multi-link w/coil spring
