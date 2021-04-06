Menu
2013 Chevrolet Traverse

138,448 KM

Details Description Features

$16,209

+ tax & licensing
$16,209

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2LT AWD - HEATED SEATS - REVERSE CAM

2LT AWD - HEATED SEATS - REVERSE CAM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$16,209

+ taxes & licensing

138,448KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6841142
  • Stock #: 148250
  • VIN: 1GNKVJKD5DJ148250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,448 KM

Vehicle Description

2LT LEATHER INTERIOR - DVD



BOSE Premium Audio

7 Passenger Seating

AWD

Heated Seats

Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary

DVD

Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Air Conditioning w/ Rear Air and Heat Controls

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

OnStar

Homelink Garage Opener

Remote Keyless Entry

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle" by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

