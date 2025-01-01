Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!</b><br /> <br /> For a sleek, refined sedan that's well appointed, but an excellent value, look no further than the handsome Chrysler 200. This 2013 Chrysler 200 is for sale today. <br /> <br />The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. Thesleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 203,669 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning. <br /> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCBBB7DN692012 rel=nofollow>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCBBB7DN692012</a>. <br /><br /> <br /><br /><br /> We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. <br /> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o

2013 Chrysler 200

203,669 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12314705

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn Touring

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,669KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCBBB7DN692012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!

For a sleek, refined sedan that's well appointed, but an excellent value, look no further than the handsome Chrysler 200. This 2013 Chrysler 200 is for sale today.

The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. Thesleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 203,669 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCBBB7DN692012.




We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 125,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Lincoln MKX AWD 4DR for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2011 Lincoln MKX AWD 4DR 293,964 KM $8,600 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 6.4 Ft Box SLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 6.4 Ft Box SLT 182,270 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 200