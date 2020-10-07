Menu
2013 Chrysler 200

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2013 Chrysler 200

2013 Chrysler 200

Limited

2013 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

Sale Price

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5901339
  Stock #: 667361
  VIN: 1C3CCBCG3DN667361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 667361
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

It comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty, on top of that this Sedan has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners.This Sedan was driven only 11,714 km/year, currently at 82,000 kilometers and the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine and the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.The remote engine start comes in handy during both the hottest and coldest parts of the year at the same time the satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting. The MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music, additionally the premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album. The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, furthermore the keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle.The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, in addition to the cruise control can prevent driver fatigue on long journeys. The security system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance, whats more is these heated front seats make cold morning much more comfortable. Since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle, not to mention the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip.The increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience, additionally you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows. The CD player is a must have for any daily driver, in addition to the traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather. The st... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

