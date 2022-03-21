Menu
2013 Chrysler Town & Country

153,960 KM

Details Description Features

Touring STOW 'N GO - LOCAL VEHICLE

Touring STOW 'N GO - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

153,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8871932
  • Stock #: 664593
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG3DR664593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,960 KM

Vehicle Description


Reverse Camera

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Liftgate

Power Sliding Doors

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Windows

Power Heated Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Stow N' Go Seats

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Tri-Zone Climate Controls

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Cruise Control

Universal Garage Door Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Traction and Stability Control

17" Alloy Wheels

Automatic Transmission

3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

