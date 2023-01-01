$34,995+ tax & licensing
306-715-7129
2013 Crestliner Fishhawk 1650
FishHawk 1650| Mercury 90HP| Extensively Equipped
Location
Carget Automotive
518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1
$34,995
- Listing ID: 10053174
- Stock #: CARCON328
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Fishing Boat
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Crestliner FishHawk 1650
Mercury 90HP Fourstroke - LOW HOURS
Minn Kota Terrova 55lbs 12V iPilot
Garmin Echomap UHD 75cv FishFinder/Chartplotter Combo
Minn Kota onboard 2 bank battery charger
Trailer Rock Guard
Shorlander Galvanized Bunk Trailer with Swing tongue and spare tire
4 Crestliner seats and Bimini Top and OEM travel cover
Mercury Spit Fire Aluminum Prop (Spare)
Mercury Laser II Stainless Propeller
SE Sport 300 Hydrofoil
2 Optima Gel Cell Batteries. 1 Group 24 Battery for starting and power accessories. 1 Group 27 battery for trolling motor
Mercury Oils in Engine and Leg, changes seasonally
RAM Mounts on Fish Finder and Support for Trolling motor while in Transit
Transom Saver
Boat was stored inside and pride of ownership shows with the extensive equipment it comes with, TURNKEY AND HIT THE WATER!
