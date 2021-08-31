Menu
2013 Dodge Challenger

34,769 KM

Details Description Features

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2013 Dodge Challenger

2013 Dodge Challenger

R/T Classic

2013 Dodge Challenger

R/T Classic

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

34,769KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7805670
  Stock #: J3721A

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Plum Crazy Pearl
  Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray Interior
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # J3721A
  Mileage 34,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Challenger RT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Pwr sunroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Plum Crazy Pearl
5.7L HEMI VVT MDS V8 ENGINE
DARK SLATE GRAY INTERIOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player Garmin GPS navigation system SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required) (1) year SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) 40GB hard drive w/28GB available 6.5" touch screen
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: 3.06 rear axle ratio 4-wheel anti-lock performance disc brakes Autostick auto trans remote start system steering wheel mounted shift control sport mode tip start conventional rear differential
28M R/T CLASSIC CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L MDS V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 20 x 8.0 painted aluminum wheels P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires 276-watt amplifier (6) Boston Acoustics speakers dual black R/T side ...
SOUND GROUP II -inc: 368-watt amplifier (7) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer Uconnect 430 AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 40GB hard drive w/28GB available 6.5" touch screen

