2013 Dodge Challenger

Listing ID: 7805670

Stock #: J3721A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Plum Crazy Pearl

Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray Interior

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 34,769 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Pwr sunroof Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Plum Crazy Pearl 5.7L HEMI VVT MDS V8 ENGINE DARK SLATE GRAY INTERIOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS Requires Subscription UCONNECT 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player Garmin GPS navigation system SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required) (1) year SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) 40GB hard drive w/28GB available 6.5" touch screen 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: 3.06 rear axle ratio 4-wheel anti-lock performance disc brakes Autostick auto trans remote start system steering wheel mounted shift control sport mode tip start conventional rear differential 28M R/T CLASSIC CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L MDS V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 20 x 8.0 painted aluminum wheels P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires 276-watt amplifier (6) Boston Acoustics speakers dual black R/T side ... SOUND GROUP II -inc: 368-watt amplifier (7) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer Uconnect 430 AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 40GB hard drive w/28GB available 6.5" touch screen

