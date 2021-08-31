2013 Dodge Challenger

DARK SLATE GRAY INTERIOR LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player Garmin GPS navigation system SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required) (1) year SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) 40GB hard drive w/28GB available 6.5" touch screen
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: 3.06 rear axle ratio 4-wheel anti-lock performance disc brakes Autostick auto trans remote start system steering wheel mounted shift control sport mode tip start conventional rear differential
28M R/T CLASSIC CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L MDS V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 20 x 8.0 painted aluminum wheels P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires 276-watt amplifier (6) Boston Acoustics speakers dual black R/T side ...
SOUND GROUP II -inc: 368-watt amplifier (7) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer Uconnect 430 AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 40GB hard drive w/28GB available 6.5" touch screen
