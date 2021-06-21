2013 Dodge Charger

- Listing ID: 7413656
- Stock #: G8119A
-
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
-
Interior Colour
Black Interior
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
140,308 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
P235/55R18 all-season performance BSW tires
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS
3.6L 24-VALVE VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: compact spare tire P235/55R18 all-season performance BSW tires rear stabilizer bar
28H CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 8-speed auto trans
