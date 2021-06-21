Menu
2013 Dodge Charger

140,308 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Charger

2013 Dodge Charger

SXT

2013 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,308KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7413656
  Stock #: G8119A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,308 KM

Vehicle Description

CHARGER SXT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Pwr sunroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
P235/55R18 all-season performance BSW tires
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS
3.6L 24-VALVE VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: compact spare tire P235/55R18 all-season performance BSW tires rear stabilizer bar
Requires Subscription
28H CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 8-speed auto trans

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

